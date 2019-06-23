Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Fleming. View Sign Service Information St Patrick's Church 2111 Muldoon Rd Anchorage, AK 99504 Service 1:00 PM St. Patrick's Church 2111 Muldoon Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Fleming, age 80, left this world on June 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully with both her daughters by her side.

Pat was born in Faribault, Minn., to Vincent and Evelyn Byrne. She was the eldest of six children. Some of her favorite childhood memories included visits to her grandparent's farm, several moves to different communities and forging friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Pat attended college in Bemidji and Brainerd, Minn., graduating in 1961 with a degree in radiology technology. Later that same year, Pat married James Fleming in Duluth, Minn., and headed up the Alcan Highway in an "eye-opening adventure" to Alaska, settling into their Quonset hut on Government Hill in Anchorage. There they built their house together where they raised a family and made a million memories.

Pat began her x-ray career at Alaska Native Medical Center in January 1962. In her very rewarding career of 33 years, Pat worked as a Staff Tech and Indian Health Service Consultant/Supervisor. She traveled to several rural Alaska villages, where she mentored management and helped design new x-ray departments. She also received prestigious recognition from Washington, D.C., for her outstanding work.

After 20 years of summer weekends clearing the land and building their retirement home in Wasilla, Alaska, they moved there in 1995.

Pat made the most of the great Alaska outdoors and loved touring the beauty of the seasons by four-wheeler, snowmachine or Harley. She also enjoyed berry picking, boating, fishing, bowling and late night card games with friends.

A longtime member of the Pioneers of Alaska, Pat was active in both the Anchorage and Palmer Igloos. Pat was named Queen - and Jim King - Regent of the 1988 Fur Rondy. She served as women's president twice and queen regent in Palmer in 2014. She had quite the knack for event planning and was always working on the next convention, picnic, show or event. She loved traveling to the state conventions and made amazing friendships along the way.

Spending special times with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought out the playful, imaginative, quick wit that we all miss so much. She was generous with a hug, a joke, a smile and a wink. Her wisdom and loving advice live on in all of us.

In her passing, Pat reunites with her parents; husband of 44 years; and sister, Rosemary. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Jeff) and their daughters Amanda and Olivia, and Rhonda (John) and their sons Jack and James; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Bradley and Evan; two brothers, Tom and John; two sisters, Barbara and Linda; and many friends and relatives.

Services will be held on June 29, 2019, at St. Patrick's Church, 2111 Muldoon Road, starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a or Providence Palliative and Hospice Care of Anchorage in "Patricia Fleming's" name.

Loving her family was the light that made Pat shine. She always saw the beauty all around her, even in the rain. Shine on Mom!



Donations