Patricia (Patt) Harms, died peacefully in her sleep, December 10th, 2019. She was on this Earth for 85 years. Grew up in Washington, but lived in Anchorage, Alaska for the last 56 years.
Her accomplishments included being a great wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, President of Campbell Woods Townhouse Association, Accountant and friend to all.
She is survived by her husband, Lauren, children, Laurie and Michael, Grandsons, Casey, Derek, Eugene, and Great Grandchildren, Zackary and Rowen.
A Circle of Patt's life is set for:
Saturday, Jan.18, 2020
2:00-4:00pm
505 W Northern Lights Blvd, Suite 104
(Parking/Entrance In back of building)
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020