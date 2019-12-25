Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anchorage, Alaska, resident Patricia Marie (Hume) Johnston died on Dec. 15, 2019.

Mrs. Johnston was born in Santa Monica, Calif., to William Lawson Hume and Mary Marie (Stephens) Hume. She attended school in California and University in both California and Anchorage. She was a graduate of Sawyer College of Business. Patricia was an executive secretary at Hughes Aircraft Company when she met Robert G. Johnston Jr., an insurance executive. They were married in November 1952. For some years she was active in volunteer work and raising their only child, daughter Kimberly Alyson Johnston. After Mr. Johnston opened his own insurance agency, Pat studied and passed the California Insurance Agent's exam. Pat worked for her husband's agency in Hacienda Heights, Calif. In 1978, the Johnstons began relocating to Anchorage. In Anchorage, Pat first worked for her husband in the insurance industry and later worked as an executive secretary and administrative assistant for several non-profit agencies.

Pat's hobbies included decorating, gardening and spending time with friends and family, as well as a wide interest in travel and volunteering. She won four ribbons at the Alaska State Fair for her beautiful crocheted afghans. She gifted family and friends with more than 70 handmade afghans. Pat enjoyed playing cards, board games, bingo, jigsaw puzzles and crosswords. Her travels included numerous cruises, as well as extended trips to Italy, New Zealand, Rarotonga, Mexico and many trips to Hawaii, California, Nevada, and Arizona. Pat also traveled throughout most of Alaska. She always looked forward to the time she spent on the Kenai Peninsula.

Pat maintained many special lifetime friendships with high school classmates and always enjoyed attending many and frequent reunions. She maintained membership and was active in several organizations, including: Gold Star Wives of America, Alaska Prospectors and Pioneers of Alaska. Pat was also a member of her school alumni association and the Anchorage Senior Center, and was an Honorary Job's Daughter. She was a long time community volunteer and served as advisor on the board of several organizations in both California and Alaska.

Her most special interest was her grandsons, Kyle, whom she doted on and adored and with whom she shared many wonderful and special adventures. She enjoyed attending all his activities as well as volunteering at his elementary school.

Mrs. Johnston was preceded in death by her husband, Robert George Johnston Jr. in November 1990. She was also preceded by her mother, Marie S. French (1999); stepfather, Gust A. French (1988); father, William L. Hume (1957); and her only sister, Billie Hume Engman (1992).

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly A. Marchant; son-in-law, Michael C. Marchant; grandson, Kyle Robert Marchant; and Andrew and Nhein Marchant. She is also survived by many special friends, including Mark and Judie Schneiter of Anchorage, along with a niece, nephew and cousins in California.

She was dearly loved by all her family as well as all who knew her. She was always ready to help anyone and to share her blessings with family and friends. She gave generously of her time, talents and resources for the benefit of many.

No services are planned. Condolences can be sent to the Marchant's at 5731 Jordan Circle, Anchorage, AK 99504.

