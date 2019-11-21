Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Stiles. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Funeral service 1:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia was born in Winchester, Ky. Her family lived in several different areas in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. She graduated from Centerville High in Indiana in 1956, and went on to attend Georgetown College in Kentucky. She graduated in 1961, began teaching in 1962 and continued her education, obtaining her master's degree from Eastern Kentucky.

She moved to Alaska in 1965 and began teaching at Sand Lake Elementary. She met Hays Lewis "Chuck" Stiles, and after a brief courtship they were married in 1966. Together they had a daughter, Stephanie, and a son, Brad. Patricia began teaching at O'Malley Elementary during the 1971-72 school year and would remain there for the rest of her career as an educator. The staff at O'Malley was a very tight-knit group, and they all remained lifelong friends. She retired from O'Malley in 1988 and she and Stephanie moved to Lexington, Ky. She embarked on a second career with the State of Kentucky, working ten years at the Kentucky Horse Park.

In 1989, she was blessed with her first grandchild, Careissa. In 1998, they packed up and moved back to Anchorage, Alaska. She was blessed with two more grandchildren: Ryan in 1999, and Hutton in 2002.

She enjoyed sewing and needlecraft, and collecting dolls. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and loved her grandkids more than words could say.

She was preceded by Walter and Nelle Jo Fowler; Stephanie Stiles; and Melintha Bulishak.

She is survived by Cynthia Barber; Brad Stiles (Dawn); Careissa Stiles (Bowen); and Ryan and Hutton Stiles.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the AWAIC Shelter.



Patricia was born in Winchester, Ky. Her family lived in several different areas in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. She graduated from Centerville High in Indiana in 1956, and went on to attend Georgetown College in Kentucky. She graduated in 1961, began teaching in 1962 and continued her education, obtaining her master's degree from Eastern Kentucky.She moved to Alaska in 1965 and began teaching at Sand Lake Elementary. She met Hays Lewis "Chuck" Stiles, and after a brief courtship they were married in 1966. Together they had a daughter, Stephanie, and a son, Brad. Patricia began teaching at O'Malley Elementary during the 1971-72 school year and would remain there for the rest of her career as an educator. The staff at O'Malley was a very tight-knit group, and they all remained lifelong friends. She retired from O'Malley in 1988 and she and Stephanie moved to Lexington, Ky. She embarked on a second career with the State of Kentucky, working ten years at the Kentucky Horse Park.In 1989, she was blessed with her first grandchild, Careissa. In 1998, they packed up and moved back to Anchorage, Alaska. She was blessed with two more grandchildren: Ryan in 1999, and Hutton in 2002.She enjoyed sewing and needlecraft, and collecting dolls. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and loved her grandkids more than words could say.She was preceded by Walter and Nelle Jo Fowler; Stephanie Stiles; and Melintha Bulishak.She is survived by Cynthia Barber; Brad Stiles (Dawn); Careissa Stiles (Bowen); and Ryan and Hutton Stiles.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the AWAIC Shelter. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close