Patricia "Pat" Elaine Wann, age 72, passed away at home on Nov. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving daughters and husband. This happened just 51 days after a cancer diagnosis.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1946, in Raymond, Minn., to Irene and Marlowe Koster. In 1989, she married Michael Wann in Aurora, Colo., and then traveled to Alaska as his last duty station with the Air Force. They both retired and chose to stay in Anchorage.

Pat's hands were rarely still. She kept a beautiful home and family would often tell her to "sit down and take a break," but she was happiest when she was busy. Her summers were filled with gardening; whether in front of the house or out back in her beautiful garden, you could find her tending to the flowers, vegetables and raspberries.

Traveling was what she loved to do in the winter. She liked getting away from the cold and dark and was "trying out places" she might want to go as a snowbird. Friends and family were on the list to visit and she spent months seeing new and old places and enjoying the milder weather. Australia, Italy, Arizona and North Carolina were just a few of her adventures.

Pat also loved taking care of her friends and family, and to her everyone was a friend. It was not uncommon for her to bake and deliver loaves of bread, get you out of the house or just stop by to make sure you were doing alright. She took care of many friends and family over the years, and her Facebook was filled with friends from every season of her life.

While she found joy in all these things, her greatest joy was her five grandchildren. She loved spending time with them whether in Anchorage, New Jersey, or Seattle, Wash. She kept up on all their events and activities and her home was filled with pictures at every stage of their lives.

Pat retired from the Federal Government after 23 years as a civil servant. She worked in many different offices, squadrons and locations, but in every office took on the role of caregiver helping those who were young, single or just new to the area.

Pat is survived by her husband of 30 years, Retired Chief Master Sergeant Michael E. Wann; her children, Amy Christopher of Anchorage, Krista LaBar (Robert) of New Jersey and Michael Wann (Laura) of Seattle; and her grandchildren, Caitlyn "CCC," Brandon, Kevin, Matthew and Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Koster (Ziehl); father, Marlowe Koster; and sister, Gail Joy Bruns.

Pat chose to be cremated, but will be buried at Fort Richardson Cemetery at a later date.



