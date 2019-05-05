Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Wolf. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Anchorage Museum Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia B. Wolf was born in New York City on Nov. 13, 1940, to Lillian and Leonard Brauman. She married her childhood sweetheart, Aron, on March 30, 1961. They had three children: Jonathan, Lisa and Laurie.

Pat was a trailblazer. She earned a degree in English from Johns Hopkins University in 1962; she was one of the first women to graduate from their undergraduate campus.

Pat and Aron moved to Alaska in 1967, and lived on Elmendorf until 1970. While on base, Pat and Tennys Owens helped develop the first day care center there. Later, she worked with Army Kirshbaum, working in interior design and helping to run the gallery. This led to an increasing interest in learning more about Alaska. As a result, Pat pursued studies at Alaska Methodist University and learned about Alaska Native art, Native studies and anthropology. She studied under Saradel Ard, who became her longtime friend and mentor. Shortly after the Anchorage Museum opened in 1968, Pat began as a docent.

In 1973, inspired by Betty Friedan's Feminine Mystique, Pat moved to San Francisco, Calif., for nine months to pursue a Rockefeller Fellowship in Museum Education at the DeYoung Museum Art School. While there, she interned at the Oakland Museum. She rejoined her family in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1974, and assumed the position of Curator of Education at the Anchorage Museum, starting her lifelong career there. In 1987, she was appointed the museum's director. She served in this capacity under five mayors over 20 years.

During her tenure at the museum, Pat participated in three expansions of the physical facilities. She played a lead role in expanding the museum's educational programming, quadrupled the collections, and organized numerous exhibitions highlighting Native art and Alaskan artists. She encouraged the creation of many outstanding temporary exhibitions of Alaskan materials and brought world-class exhibits to Anchorage. Pat sought to make the museum not only an outstanding institution for Alaska art, history and science, but on a local level, she promoted accessibility of the museum's facilities as the "community's living room."

Through her formidable fundraising skills, Pat helped to raise nearly $150 million in private and public funds for the museum. She also facilitated the founding of the Anchorage Museum Foundation, which generated an endowment.

As director, Pat forged a relationship with the Smithsonian Institution, resulting in the first regional office of the National Museum of Natural History Arctic Studies Center housed at the Anchorage Museum. In 2007, the Smithsonian awarded her the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal in recognition of her distinguished contribution to advancement of areas of interest to the institution. She is one of very few women to earn the honor and joins the ranks of prior recipients including Sir Edmond Hillary, Stephen Hawking and Steven Spielberg.

After retiring in 2007, Pat continued her community involvement serving on the boards of the Museum Foundation, Sitka Summer Music Festival and Endowment, Bunell Street Arts Center in Homer, Anchorage Opera and Perseverance Theatre.

Pat earned many accolades throughout her life, including being recognized as Woman of the Year by the YWCA in 2003, and being inducted into the Alaska Women's Hall of Fame in 2011, and the Athena Society in 2016. On her retirement, the Anchorage Museum established the Patricia B. Wolf Solo Exhibition Series.

For Pat, these awards were secondary to her passion for her family, which has always been a major focus in her life. Pat epitomized how to be a working mom and wife - finding just the right balance between the two. Those who know Pat well are likely to remember her for her broad smile, infectious laugh, and formidable and elegant fashion sense. She will be remembered as a role model, a mentor, and as a force for good.

Pat passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Aron; her son, Jonathan and his wife Tonya Jeffries; by daughter, Lisa and her husband Doug Wendel; by her daughter, Laurie and her husband Dan Heath; and by her grandchildren, Alexandre, Leah, Jonathan, Adelaide, Lillian and Ella. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Leonard Brauman; and her brother, Paul.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Anchorage Museum. A Celebration of Life will be held at the museum on June 10, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.



