Patrick Bond Flanigin passed away early Christmas morning peacefully in loving hospice care due to kidney cancer in Anchorage, Alaska, at the Marietta House Assisted Living Home.

Patrick was born on Valentine's Day 1954, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Alfred and Rosemary Flanigin. After Patrick's father graduated from the University of Oklahoma, the family returned to Sheridan, Wyo. Patrick was always proud of his Wyoming family ancestry since his mom was part of a homesteading family in the area.

Sports were the passion of his life and would change with the season; spring meant baseball, fall football, and winter basketball. It was basketball that Patrick excelled in and his true passion. From the age of 5 he could be found at Linden School in Sheridan or in his backyard shooting baskets by the hours. In high school he was the first to break 500 points in a single season. He attended California State Fullerton and the highlight of freshman year was scoring 25 points against

Patrick began his career in the maritime industry with Totem Ocean Trailer Express and thought there was not a better organization to work for. He worked for TOTE for 26 years and enjoyed the many business relationships developed over the years.

Patrick was proud of his work helping others in the community. From being one of the founders of the Chugiak Youth Sports Association and helping with the first Heart Walk to being president of the Anchorage YMCA board for several years, he truly enjoyed giving back.

Patrick was blessed when he became involved with the UAA Women's Basketball team as a volunteer assistant coach. This was a miracle that took his mind off medical challenges. Each day spent with the team brought happiness and joy. Many thanks to Coach Ryan McCarthy for allowing this to happen and know how much it enriched his final years.

Patrick is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Mary Flanigin. Over the years Patrick and Mary could be seen often running along Lake Otis Parkway or at summer races. They enjoyed many family runs with Patrick's sons, JP and Benjamin. Their motto was "Dreams Do Come True."

Patrick was previously married to Mary Morgan and is survived by his son, John Patrick "JP" and JP's wife Caitlin and grandchildren Harkin and Gwinna; and he is survived by his stepson, Michael Pizzoli.

Patrick is survived by his son, Benjamin Egdetveit from his relationship with Benjamin's mother, Hildegunn Egdetveit.

He is survived by his sisters, Debby and Suzy; and brothers, Phil and Kevin.

Patrick is preceded in death by his brother, Sean; and his parents.

Special thanks to everyone who supported Patrick in caring ways over his lifetime.

Contributions to "Excellence in Women's Basketball" may be mailed to the University of Alaska Foundation, 1815 Bragaw Street, Ste 203, Anchorage, AK 99508; or call Seawolf Athletics 907-786-1250; or online http://engage.alaska.edu/uaa/athletics

