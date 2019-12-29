Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM O'Malley's on the Green 3851 O'Malley Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick "Pat" Eugene Von Gemmingen passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, due to complications from heart surgery.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1942, in Lynnwood, Calif., to Sandy and Oakley Gemmingen. At the age of 4, they moved to Hawaii. He was raised there until age 16, when they moved back to California. Pat finished high school and began college in California when his dad was hired by Larry Carr to manage the new Foodland in Fairbanks, Alaska. Sandy worried about moving his family to such a drastically different place, but his concerns quickly subsided when he saw the joy on his son's face from seeing snow for the first time.

Pat enrolled at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and joined the accounting club. This led him to be elected student body treasurer and ultimately oversee the University newspaper finances. He had to work closely with a beautiful redhead named Fay. They dated for two years before marrying on Jan. 27, 1967, in Spenard. Pat's love for Fay always came first. They would have celebrated 53 years in 2020.

Pat joined the Army in 1966, and was stationed at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Wash. In 1969, they welcomed their first child Scott and shortly thereafter moved back to Anchorage once his service had ended. In 1970, Pat joined the accounting firm Hedla and Sherwood, which Arthur Young purchased in 1971. In 1974, they welcomed their second child Tamara. Pat started his own accounting firm with Hugh Williams in 1975. He went out on his own in 1983, until his retirement in February 2006.

Pat and Fay moved to Palmer, Alaska, to retire, where he could enjoy his hobbies, woodworking and gardening. He donated much of his handcrafted games to charities and schools. Pat had an amazing sense of humor and knack for writing and telling stories "his way." The family loved to read his lively letters. Pat was a generous man who didn't learn to read until after grade school. He taught his younger sister Janene how to read before kindergarten so she wouldn't struggle like he did.

Pat also had an incredible love for the dogs in his life. It started with Mandy, who was a cocker spaniel in Hawaii. The dog was just 4 months old when they discovered she had a bad heart and would require daily medication. The vet suggested putting her down but Pat begged her and promised he would feed her a pill every day. Mandy lived to be 17 years old and he fed her a pill every day. Pat's other dogs included Kupo, Heike, Bear and Feather.

Pat will be sincerely missed by his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Sandy; and his mother, Oakley. He is survived of his wife, Fay; son, Scott (Cathy); and daughter, Tamara all of Anchorage; sister, Janene (Laron) of Bellingham, Wash.; granddaughters, Ariana and Ava; and numerous nephews and nieces. He will also be missed by his lifelong best friends, Jim (Karola) Anderson and Jan Gordon of Anchorage.

Please join the family on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., at O'Malley's on the Green, 3851 O'Malley Road in Anchorage, for a celebration of life.

Spring burial at Angelus Memorial Cemetery to be announced.



