Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477

On Dec. 12, 2019, Patsy Pearson, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, slipped away from us peacefully in her sleep at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Patsy was born on March 5, 1935, in Wiggins, Miss., and moved with her family to Bisbee, Ariz., at the age of 5. She graduated from Bisbee High School in 1953 and attended business college in California and Cochise College in Arizona majoring in accounting.

During her 60-year career she was employed in Arizona by the law firm of Moore, Vlahovich and Greenwood, the State of Arizona and the Department of Defense at Fort Huachuca. After moving to Alaska with her husband Roger in 1979, she was employed by HUD, VA and FAA in Anchorage. After her husband Roger's death in 1988, Patsy retired from the FAA and moved to Arizona to become a "playgirl." Desperately bored after two years, she returned to Anchorage and was reemployed by BLM in the Minerals and Land Conveyance Programs, where she finally retired in 2017, at the age of 82, having served in the federal government for more than 47 years. She had an unmatched work ethic and earned many awards during her career.

Patsy had a wonderfully fun side; she loved her beaded gowns and her bling. She was always elegant and beautiful when she went ballroom dancing. Patsy could light up the dance floor. She was known for her honesty, clever wit, intellect and analytical mind. Her joy for life was contagious and all that knew her loved her. She was a wise, loving and caring woman, and will be missed by many.

Patsy was predeceased by her parents, Woodrow and Helen Loper; brothers, Howard, Raymond and Wayne Loper; husbands, James Royer and Roger Pearson; and son, Steven Royer.

Survivors include her son, Ron Royer of Anchorage; grandson, Quintin Royer of Texas; several nieces and nephews in the Lower 48; and special extended Alaska family, Patricia LaFramboise, Jayme Carr, Barbara Yoppke, Dani Jackson, Dustin Strickland and Matthew and Laverna Simons of Anchorage.

Funeral arrangements are made with Janssen Funeral Homes.



