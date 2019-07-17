Paul William Chisum of Toyah, Texas, passed away on July 5, 2019, at home in Toyah.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on July 13, 2019, at the Toyah Cemetery.
Paul Chisum was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Alvin and Mary Chisum on Nov. 15, 1935. Paul went to school in Toyah, and then joined the Air Force. While stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, he met and married the love of his life, Sylvia Littlefield, on July 5, 1959. He stayed in Alaska, working first on the oil fields on the Kenai Peninsula, and then as both a civil engineer and as a member of the Alaska Air National Guard while raising four children. Paul enjoyed all the fishing and hunting that being a resident of Alaska provided. Paul was a member of the Rabbit Creek Lions Club, and for many years was also a volunteer firefighter.
When he moved back to Toyah in 1999, he joined the Pecos Lions Club.
Paul Chisum is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Chisum; and his mother, Mary (McMahon) Chisum.
Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia; son, George of Toyah; daughters, Tawana Ferguson of Irving, Texas, Angela Butherus of The Dalles, Ore., and Leah Richar of Grand Saline, Texas; brothers, Murlen Chisum and Joe Chisum; grandchildren, Summer Aerni, Senicia Burke, Ronnie Glenn, Kyle Chisum, KyMichael Abdo, KyAnn Chisum and Kylina Richar; as well as great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Pecos Funeral Home.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 17, 2019