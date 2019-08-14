Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul DuClos. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Funeral Mass 5:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral 3900 Wisconsin St Anchorage , AK View Map Celebration of Life 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM Lakefront Anchorage Hotel 4800 Spenard Rd View Map Service 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Lake Parish Big Lake , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan Paul R. "Duke" DuClos Jr. died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, one day after celebrating his 84th birthday, with his family at his bedside. He passed peacefully at the home of his son in Anchorage, Alaska, from cancer.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1935, in San Francisco, Calif., to Paul R. DuClos Sr. and Elva M. DuClos.

Paul was raised in Seattle, Wash., where he attended Seattle Prep and Ballard High School. Paul went on to attend the

Paul married Sara M. Horner on July 1, 1960, and they made their home in Anchorage for the next 38 years, at which time they retired to their island home on Big Lake.

In the mid-60s, Paul joined up with his fraternity brother Jack Miller (President) of M-B Contracting Inc., where he was an estimator and project manager on the Boney Courthouse, the first expansion project of the Anchorage International Airport and many others. In 1975, Ken Brady, of Ken Brady Construction Company Inc., hired Paul as a Project Manager for the Alaska Regional Hospital Project. He went on to become the General Manager and Senior Project Manager for the company, where he worked on many iconic Anchorage buildings.

Paul was an active member of the Associated General Contractors of America, Alaska Chapter. He served on the Carpenters Apprenticeship Training Committee for many years and served as the Chapter President in 1987. Paul also served his community on the Hope Cottage - now Hope Community Resources - Board for 20 years. As a Big Lake resident, he was on the Mat-Su Port Commission for seven years and served on the board of the newly founded Mat-Su Health Foundation.

Paul was a regular parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Anchorage and Our Lady of the Lake Parish at Big Lake. Paul volunteered his professional expertise throughout his life for the benefit of the parishes. Paul's faith played an import role in his life.

Paul was an avid athlete, playing tennis twice a day in Hawaii as late as November 2018. He was very involved as a coach for his kid's baseball and basketball teams, and as a Cub Scout Pack Leader.

Paul hunted and fished throughout his life. His favorite place was the Deshka River, fishing for King Salmon. In his later years, Paul enjoyed teaching his grandkids pingpong and playing badminton at the Lake as well as watercraft, boating and waterskiing skills, and snowmachine treks in the winter. The family all loved it when he would wake them up and have his famous "from scratch buttermilk pancakes" cooking on the griddle.

During the quiet week days of the winter months, he enjoyed cross-country skiing from the Lake home with his golden retriever Sunny.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Sara of 55 years; and is survived by three sons, Paul III, David (fiancee Jennifer Tibbitts) and Jack (wife Jennifer); and nine grandchildren, Colette (husband Colton LeVasseur), Paul IV (wife Morgan), Denali, Anna, Julie, Luc, Kate, Danielle and Ella DuClos, all of Anchorage; his sister, Joan Spidell (husband Gary); nephews, Carl and Eric Spidell; and niece, Ellen Crozier.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Paul's memory be made to Catholic Social Services, c/o Development Office, 3710 East 20th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99508; or online at CSSAlaska.org.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 5 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, 3900 Wisconsin Street in Anchorage. A Celebration of Life will be held after at the Lakefront Anchorage Hotel, 4800 Spenard Road in Anchorage, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

