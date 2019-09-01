Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Lyle Johnston, aviator call sign, "Snoopy," passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2019, in Green Valley, Ariz., at the age of 79. His bride was by his side.

Paul was survived by his wife, Jeanne McIntosh-Johnston; his three children, Douglas Johnston, Wendy Johnston and Buffie Cubit; three grandchildren, Michael Johnston, Phylisa Johnston-Hogg and Asher Cubit; and three great-grandchildren.

Paul was a well known lifelong aviator who first began his flying career in the U.S. Air Force in England back in the 1960s. He then returned to Alaska and flew as a bush pilot throughout Alaska in the 1970 and 1980s. He retired from flying as a Chief Captain piloting 737s for B.P. Exploration in 2000. Paul boasted over 18,000 flying hours with B.P. alone. Paul was also an avid boatman and enjoyed operating his 36 foot Islander sailboat out of Whittier, Alaska, for more than 16 years.

Paul grew up mostly in Alaska and lived in several towns in the 1950s, where he lived with his father, Lyle Johnston; his mother, Louise Johnston; and his younger brother, John Johnston. Paul was loved by his entire family and had an open mind to life, his favorite phrase being, "Indecision is the key to flexibility." Paul will be sorely missed by all those who loved him.

He was laid to rest in Denver, Colo., on Aug. 9, 2019. No public service was undertaken at that time, however, a celebration of life will be held in Anchorage, Alaska, at a date and time that will be announced later.

