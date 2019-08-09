Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Snyder. View Sign Service Information Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3840 Viewing 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 560 West Arctic Ave Palmer , AK View Map Service 4:00 PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 560 West Arctic Ave Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul E. Snyder Jr. peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Aug. 3, 2019, at Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Palmer, Alaska.

Paul was born to Paul Snyder Sr. and Virginia Billings on Feb. 3, 1942, in Lamont, N.Y. Paul has two siblings: brother, Judd (Joan) Snyder and sister, Candis Elam. He met his wife Sherry in the fall of 1963, and they married on March 20, 1964. They moved to Alaska in the early '60s, and raised four children in Sutton, Alaska.

Paul was a volunteer firefighter and EMS provider, in Sutton for more than 20 years. He helped build the trans-Alaska pipeline, and continued to build homes and businesses throughout Alaska. He owned the first Polaris dealership on Bonanza Street in Anchorage, Alaska. He and his wife Sherry raced snowmachines in several long distant races that covered some of the most brutal trail in the early 1970s. Paul was in such good health that he was still doing building maintenance for Midnight Sun Oncology for Larry Lawson, who was like a son to him.

He was an active Moose member, hunter, fisherman, devoted husband and father to four children. Paul was a gracious, giving soul who shared his many talents and knowledge with all who crossed his path. He was such a good man that his greatest joy was helping others.

He is survived by his lovely wife, Sherry Snyder, of which he shared 55 golden years together; and had four children, Brenda (Bill) Childress, Tammy Watson, Paul (Teresa) Snyder and Paula Lutz (Thad Schumacher); with a bundle of grandchildren, Heather and Beth Childress, Trever, Teah, Tory, Tanner and Tamera Watson, Courtney, Austin, Ashley and Amber Snyder and Amanda Harris; and great-grandchildren, Pierce and Camila Patton, Kian Ferris, Malachi, Maverik and Roman Watson. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Virginia Snyder; and grandson, Travis Watson.

Pallbearers will be: Paul Snyder III, Tory Watson, Tanner Watson, James Harris, Mark Bertels and Mike Carney.

Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 4 p.m., with a viewing at 3 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Palmer, 560 West Arctic Avenue. Please join the family after the services with your fondest memories of Paul.

