Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Chapel
737 E Street
Anchorage , AK 99501
(907)-279-5477
Memorial service
5:30 PM
Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel
737 E Street
Anchorage , AK
Obituary

Pauline "Polly" Carroll, age 92, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019. She was born on Oct. 17, 1927, in Xenia, Ohio, to Jesse and Vernie Shanks. She married Donald "Mickey" Carroll on July 23, 1948, who preceded her in death in 2010.

For most of her life Polly was a housewife and mother of five children. Polly and Mickey moved around quite a bit, having raised their family in Illinois, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, and finally settling in Soldotna, Alaska. She was very close to all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked at Western Auto in Flagstaff, Ariz.; and Soldotna Drug, and the Big K in Soldotna. She enjoyed needlework and completed several masterful pieces which are still treasured by her children and grandchildren. Polly loved people and her life was a living example of how to be kind and compassionate to one another.

Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and youngest son, Kevin. She is survived by her brother, Roger Shanks; sister, Jane Perkins; her two sons, Doyle Carroll and Patrick (Mike) Carroll; her two daughters, Colleen Bobbie and Helen Carroll; grandchildren, James, Jeffrey, Ryan, Cory, Michael, Jeremy, Neil, Garrett and Bryce; plus 13 great-grandchildren - all of whom she loved very much.

There will be a small memorial service for the immediate family on Thursday Jan. 2, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage, Alaska.



