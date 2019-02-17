Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Peggy Behnke, loving and beloved wife and mother, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Wasilla, Alaska.

Peggy - Margaret Jo - was born on Nov. 5, 1928, to Oren H. and Margaret L. Stevenson in San Diego, Calif. She married Mel Behnke there in November 1948. They moved to Alaska in 1955, where they raised four children on their homestead in the Meadow Lakes area. Her love and nurturing qualities drew many friends into the family circle over the years. Rescue dogs also played a special part in her life.

Peggy grew large vegetable and flower gardens. She loved poetry and nature, and wrote articles about her homesteading experiences that were published in the Christian Science Monitor. Many people in the valley remember Peggy as their childhood librarian. She volunteered at the Wasilla Public Library and served on its board for many years. She was also active in her church community, where she served as organist.

Peggy was a fabric artist and quilter. One of her quilts hangs in the entry to the Wasilla Library. She and Mel celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last November -

Peggy is survived by her husband, Mel; and her children, Steve (Larri) of Juneau, Alaska, Dan of Timonium, Md., Jean (Ron) of Longview, Wash., and Melissa (David) of Palmer, Alaska. She has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to the family c/o Mel Behnke, 889 North Elkhorn Drive #109, Wasilla, AK 99654. Donations may be made in Peggy's honor to the Wasilla Public Library, 500 North Crusey Street, Wasilla, AK 99654; 907-864-9170.

