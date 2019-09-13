Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy lived! From the day she was born in Mt. Kisco, N.Y., Peggy had an uncommon zest for life.

After attending Northfield/Mount Herman School in Massachusetts, Peggy continued on to graduate Oakwood School in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She raised her three sons while operating a restaurant/catering business in Milford, N.H., and then continued her food service career in schools, universities and institutional cafeterias.

Following her adventures on the east coast, Peggy visited Alaska in 1980, where she lived out her remaining years being an active Red-Hatter, a season ticket-holder to the opera, a weekly chair holder in the Bridge Club and traveling on cruise ships with friends and family to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, the Bahamas, South and Central America - just to name a few memorable trips!

Peggy's wisdom and passion for conversation and laughter was shared with her three loving sons and their families: David Mertz of Eagle River, Alaska; Paul and Linda (Densmore) Mertz of Hopkinton, N.H., and formerly of Delta Junction, Alaska; and Steven and Toni (Bowden) Mertz of Eagle River; and her precious grandchildren; and great-granddaughter in New Hampshire.

Other loving family members celebrating her life include dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins scattered across the U.S., as well as her beloved dog, Minnie. Peggy also leaves numerous friends in the Anchorage area.

Peggy was predeceased by her parents, William and Katharine Bailey of New York; brother, James Bailey of New York; and sister, Eleanor (Bailey) McDowell of New Hampshire.

We are all grateful for the joy Peggy brought to our lives. We will miss her terribly.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Peggy lived! From the day she was born in Mt. Kisco, N.Y., Peggy had an uncommon zest for life.After attending Northfield/Mount Herman School in Massachusetts, Peggy continued on to graduate Oakwood School in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She raised her three sons while operating a restaurant/catering business in Milford, N.H., and then continued her food service career in schools, universities and institutional cafeterias.Following her adventures on the east coast, Peggy visited Alaska in 1980, where she lived out her remaining years being an active Red-Hatter, a season ticket-holder to the opera, a weekly chair holder in the Bridge Club and traveling on cruise ships with friends and family to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, the Bahamas, South and Central America - just to name a few memorable trips!Peggy's wisdom and passion for conversation and laughter was shared with her three loving sons and their families: David Mertz of Eagle River, Alaska; Paul and Linda (Densmore) Mertz of Hopkinton, N.H., and formerly of Delta Junction, Alaska; and Steven and Toni (Bowden) Mertz of Eagle River; and her precious grandchildren; and great-granddaughter in New Hampshire.Other loving family members celebrating her life include dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins scattered across the U.S., as well as her beloved dog, Minnie. Peggy also leaves numerous friends in the Anchorage area.Peggy was predeceased by her parents, William and Katharine Bailey of New York; brother, James Bailey of New York; and sister, Eleanor (Bailey) McDowell of New Hampshire.We are all grateful for the joy Peggy brought to our lives. We will miss her terribly.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.