Peter William Harris, Jr. was born on July 12, 1942 to Peter and Esther Harris on Unga Island, Alaska. He spent his career as a commercial fisherman on the Bering Sea and Kodiak Island. Peter loved camping, fishing and vacationing with his family. He enjoyed woodworking, making many family treasures to be enjoyed by generations to come.
Peter is survived by his wife of fifty years, Teshia Harris, daughter Debbie Lukin (husband, Allen Lukin), son Jeff Hunter (wife, Dawn Hunter), son Nick Hunter (wife Tammie Hunter), grandchildren Peter Hunter, Tricia Hunter,Alaina Lukin, Christopher Hunter, Josh Hunter, Alyssa Hunter and Tab Hunter, siblings Bill Harris, Annette Christofferson and Rinda Johansen, nephew, Doug Waterbury, and seven great-grandchildren.
Peter's funeral will held at St. Tikhon Church 15396 Old Seward Hwy on Thursday 12/19. Viewing will be at 12:30 and the service will start at 1pm.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019