Peter Carl Takak Jr., known to many as Pete, was born on Nov. 19, 1951, to the late Peter Carl Takak and Eva Elizabeth Otton in Unalakleet, Alaska. Pete passed away on June 26, 2019, at his home in Anchorage, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Jessie Otton, and Carl and Agnes Takak; parents, Peter Takak Sr. and Eva Wilson; daughters, Rachel Olson and Helen Moses; and granddaughters, Christina Johnson and Darlene Moses.

He is survived by brothers, Wally and Cindy Johnson of Minnesota, Gene Johnson of Nome, Alaska, and Dean "Chon" and Ruth Peterson of Golovin, Alaska; sisters, Roberta "Bunny" and Richard Alto of Egegik, Alaska, and Lola "Gaga" Wilson of Anchorage; children: son-in-law, Peter Olson, Agnes and Robert Moses Sr., Shawn Takak, Heather Takak and Chris Armstrong; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pete touched many lives; he shared a lot of wisdom, and he brought a lot of joy to others.

Pete loved taking his kids and young ones around to festivities and celebrating birthdays and holidays throughout the year. He looked forward to everything about Anchorage. But he really enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up through sports such as volleyball, wrestling, basketball and Native Youth Olympics.

He also liked to read Louis L'Amour books, read Anchorage Daily News every day and read the National Enquirer weekly.

Pete has left such a positive, lasting impact on everyone in his world. Everyone was delighted and appreciated to see him and happy to run into him in the community, especially at Alaska Native Services. He is missed by all.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Funeral Service at 1 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery. Please join us for a potluck at First Covenant Church, 1145 C Street in Anchorage, at 3 p.m.



