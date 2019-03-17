Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Philip "Phil" Patrick Sheridan, 75, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, from natural causes. Phil was born in Yonkers, N.Y., on Aug. 26, 1943, to Philip P. and Dorothy Sheridan. He attended catholic schools in New York. Phil studied mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania from 1961 to 1964. He served in the 214th Army Band at Fort Richardson and was honorably discharged. Phil made Anchorage his home where he was a songwriter, played electric guitar, bass, harmonica and vocals in numerous bands throughout Alaska.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Heidi Sheridan of Oregon, and Kevin and Amanda Sheridan of Maryland; four grandchildren, Karsyn, Sawyer, Lyla and Branson Sheridan; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Philomena Sheridan of New Jersey; and three nephews.

Phil had a fondness of politics, mathematics, philosophy and music theory, which he always enjoyed discussing with his family and friends. Phil's passion in life was making and performing music. He will always be respected and remembered for following his dreams. He was a loyal and goodhearted person who will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Philip and Dorothy Sheridan.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date to celebrate Phil's life.



Philip "Phil" Patrick Sheridan, 75, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, from natural causes. Phil was born in Yonkers, N.Y., on Aug. 26, 1943, to Philip P. and Dorothy Sheridan. He attended catholic schools in New York. Phil studied mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania from 1961 to 1964. He served in the 214th Army Band at Fort Richardson and was honorably discharged. Phil made Anchorage his home where he was a songwriter, played electric guitar, bass, harmonica and vocals in numerous bands throughout Alaska.He is survived by his wife, Jean; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Heidi Sheridan of Oregon, and Kevin and Amanda Sheridan of Maryland; four grandchildren, Karsyn, Sawyer, Lyla and Branson Sheridan; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Philomena Sheridan of New Jersey; and three nephews.Phil had a fondness of politics, mathematics, philosophy and music theory, which he always enjoyed discussing with his family and friends. Phil's passion in life was making and performing music. He will always be respected and remembered for following his dreams. He was a loyal and goodhearted person who will be greatly missed.He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Philip and Dorothy Sheridan.A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date to celebrate Phil's life. Funeral Home Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home

11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

(907) 344-1497 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close