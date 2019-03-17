Philip "Phil" Patrick Sheridan, 75, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, from natural causes. Phil was born in Yonkers, N.Y., on Aug. 26, 1943, to Philip P. and Dorothy Sheridan. He attended catholic schools in New York. Phil studied mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania from 1961 to 1964. He served in the 214th Army Band at Fort Richardson and was honorably discharged. Phil made Anchorage his home where he was a songwriter, played electric guitar, bass, harmonica and vocals in numerous bands throughout Alaska.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Heidi Sheridan of Oregon, and Kevin and Amanda Sheridan of Maryland; four grandchildren, Karsyn, Sawyer, Lyla and Branson Sheridan; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Philomena Sheridan of New Jersey; and three nephews.
Phil had a fondness of politics, mathematics, philosophy and music theory, which he always enjoyed discussing with his family and friends. Phil's passion in life was making and performing music. He will always be respected and remembered for following his dreams. He was a loyal and goodhearted person who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Philip and Dorothy Sheridan.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date to celebrate Phil's life.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019