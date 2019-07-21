Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Logan. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Rabbit Creek Church 3401 Rabbit Creek Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Anchorage, Alaska, resident Phillip Logan, 82, passed away on June 30, 2019, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Rabbit Creek Church, 3401 Rabbit Creek Road in Anchorage, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019.

Phil Logan was born on Sept. 27, 1936, in Arkansas City, Kan., to Scoville and Vivian Logan. In his youth he worked at various jobs to include a drug store clerk and a roundhouse railway clerk, and he also worked at a meat packing plant and a concrete block factory. At age 19, after graduating from junior college, he began his teaching career in a one-room rural school which had 18 pupils in grades one through eight. In 1961, he graduated from Southwestern College at Winfield, Kan., with a Bachelor of Arts in English and secondary education. Phil went on to complete extensive advanced college studies throughout his career as a teacher, to include attending the French Language Institute at the University of Nevada in the summer of 1963.

In 1962, Phil moved to Alaska for a teaching position at West High School, where he taught French and English. He continued in Language Arts at Wendler Junior High School, subsequently transitioning to teach in elementary school, where he retired from Gladys Wood Elementary School in 1989. Phil enjoyed working with his students and has said he always attempted to be creative and imaginative in his classroom.

In 1968, Phil met his wife Betty at a teacher's conference at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Phil and Betty were both French teachers for the Anchorage School District. Together they raised four daughters and recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Phil was actively involved in his church in various roles which included Sunday school teacher, youth leader and church Deacon. Charles Bridges, one of the Pastors Phil worked alongside, has said Phil was the best Deacon he ever had.

In retirement he enjoyed caring for his grandchildren, attending the Great Alaska Shoot Out and Glacier Pilot Baseball games.

His family wrote, "Phil had lots of compassion for others and found joy in sharing his love for the Lord."

He is survived by his wife, Betty Logan; his four daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen Medina and Dennis Page, Madeline and Mike Rush, Vivi and John Monahan and Julie and Beto Perez; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. His grandchildren are Michael Medina, Jenny Medina, her children Leticiya Elzy, who is expecting the family's first great-great-grandchild, and Arianna Elzy, Bryan Medina and his children Diego and Mariella Medina, Michael Rush, his wife Jessica and their children Connor, Preston and Mason Rush, Megan Beans and her husband Ryan Beans and their children Cadence, Liam and Declan Beans, Paxton Guitierrez and her husband Trevor Guitierrez, Laiken, Trevor and Miley Monahan and Chloe and Nicholas Perez. Long time Anchorage, Alaska, resident Phillip Logan, 82, passed away on June 30, 2019, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.A Celebration of Life will be held at Rabbit Creek Church, 3401 Rabbit Creek Road in Anchorage, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019.Phil Logan was born on Sept. 27, 1936, in Arkansas City, Kan., to Scoville and Vivian Logan. In his youth he worked at various jobs to include a drug store clerk and a roundhouse railway clerk, and he also worked at a meat packing plant and a concrete block factory. At age 19, after graduating from junior college, he began his teaching career in a one-room rural school which had 18 pupils in grades one through eight. In 1961, he graduated from Southwestern College at Winfield, Kan., with a Bachelor of Arts in English and secondary education. Phil went on to complete extensive advanced college studies throughout his career as a teacher, to include attending the French Language Institute at the University of Nevada in the summer of 1963.In 1962, Phil moved to Alaska for a teaching position at West High School, where he taught French and English. He continued in Language Arts at Wendler Junior High School, subsequently transitioning to teach in elementary school, where he retired from Gladys Wood Elementary School in 1989. Phil enjoyed working with his students and has said he always attempted to be creative and imaginative in his classroom.In 1968, Phil met his wife Betty at a teacher's conference at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Phil and Betty were both French teachers for the Anchorage School District. Together they raised four daughters and recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.Phil was actively involved in his church in various roles which included Sunday school teacher, youth leader and church Deacon. Charles Bridges, one of the Pastors Phil worked alongside, has said Phil was the best Deacon he ever had.In retirement he enjoyed caring for his grandchildren, attending the Great Alaska Shoot Out and Glacier Pilot Baseball games.His family wrote, "Phil had lots of compassion for others and found joy in sharing his love for the Lord."He is survived by his wife, Betty Logan; his four daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen Medina and Dennis Page, Madeline and Mike Rush, Vivi and John Monahan and Julie and Beto Perez; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. His grandchildren are Michael Medina, Jenny Medina, her children Leticiya Elzy, who is expecting the family's first great-great-grandchild, and Arianna Elzy, Bryan Medina and his children Diego and Mariella Medina, Michael Rush, his wife Jessica and their children Connor, Preston and Mason Rush, Megan Beans and her husband Ryan Beans and their children Cadence, Liam and Declan Beans, Paxton Guitierrez and her husband Trevor Guitierrez, Laiken, Trevor and Miley Monahan and Chloe and Nicholas Perez. Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close