With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved father, Phillip, on May 16, 2019. Ahda was born on Jan. 23, 1956, in St. Paul Island, Alaska, to Terenty and Alexandra (Kozloff) Philemonoff Sr. He was a loving father of two children and a proud papa of one grandchild.
Ahda was loved by many. He had the personality and wit to make anyone he met and knew feel truly loved and accepted. Ahda was quick with his jokes, loved to see people happy and always helped anyone in need. His compassion and humor will be missed by all.
Ahda was preceded in death by his father, Terenty; mother, Alice; and brothers, Terenty Jr. and Anthony. He is survived by his two children, Phillip Jr. (Miranda) and Lynelle (Robert); his "My Papa," Robert Gould III; sisters, Margaret, Gladys and Nina; brother, Ron; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Innocents Orthodox Cathedral on Turpin Street in Anchorage, Alaska. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. Phillip will be laid to rest at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 21, 2019