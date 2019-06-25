Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phoum Tes was no ordinary man. Born on Oct. 4, 1928, he survived the atrocities of Cambodia's civil war also known as the Killing Fields. An estimated two million of Cambodia's population perished under a radical regime during 1975 through 1979. Phoum struggled through forced labor, starvation, mass executions, and numerous other trials and tribulations. Cambodia's senseless genocide targeted the bourgeoisie, educated and especially those who served under the Khmer Republic Armed Forces. Phoum Tes was no stranger to war because he was part of the French and American special forces. This made him and his entire family prey to evil. However, through it all, Phoum was determined to lead his wife, seven children, two granddaughters and numerous other refugees to freedom.

Upon arriving to the United States with nothing but his wife and children, Phoum knew very well the value of living. He set out to open a small, but successful grocery store and two restaurants. He was a proud Cambodian American and a respected role model of the community in Anchorage, Alaska.

Our whole family was fortunate to be present as he passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, at 3:49 p.m. We will never forget what you have done for us because without your courage and will to survive, we would not be here today. Thank you.

