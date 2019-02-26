Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phouvone "Vone" Lofland. View Sign

Phouvone "Vone" Lofland, age 46, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She had courageously fought a two-year battle with cancer.

Vone was born on Aug. 9, 1972, in Vientiane, Laos. In 2008, she traveled to America to visit and met the love of her life, David Lofland. Vone and David were married on March 1, 2009. Vone earned her United States citizenship on June 14, 2013. In 2014, after an exhausting immigration battle, Vone's two children, Vilakhone "Top" and Anousone "Tina," were finally able to travel from Laos to live with her and David in their home in Alaska.

Vone lived a full and wonderful life in Alaska with her husband David. She enjoyed spending her summers on their boat in Prince William Sound and worked hard year-round at Nails Couture, her family owned nail salon. Vone loved to entertain and cook for her friends and family, and she brought a smile to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. She had a quick wit with a sense of humor that could take you by surprise. All who knew Vone adored her. Everyone who has tasted her food agrees she was one of the best cooks in the world. She was a truly extraordinary person.

She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She is survived by her adoring husband, David Lofland; her mother, who was able to travel from Laos to spend her last days with her, Manichanh Phameuang; daughter, Anousone "Tina" Phameuang; son, Vilakhone "Top" Phameuang; sisters, Good Jones and Khamphouvanh Vannachack; brother-in-law, Rick Jones; stepdaughter, Keely (Lofland) Haller; and son-in-law, Loren Haller. Many other family members in both America and Laos will also mourn Vone's loss. Vone's light and the happiness she joyfully shared will continue to light her memory in our hearts and minds.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska, by the cemetery.

Her Celebration of Life will begin at 6 p.m. the same day. It will be held at the American Legion Post 28, 7001 Brayton Drive in Anchorage. All who knew her or knew her family are invited to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to "Vone's Memorial Fund," Wells Fargo Account 3061608976. Proceeds will assist Vone's mom as she travels back to Laos.

"Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared." - Buddha



Phouvone "Vone" Lofland, age 46, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She had courageously fought a two-year battle with cancer.Vone was born on Aug. 9, 1972, in Vientiane, Laos. In 2008, she traveled to America to visit and met the love of her life, David Lofland. Vone and David were married on March 1, 2009. Vone earned her United States citizenship on June 14, 2013. In 2014, after an exhausting immigration battle, Vone's two children, Vilakhone "Top" and Anousone "Tina," were finally able to travel from Laos to live with her and David in their home in Alaska.Vone lived a full and wonderful life in Alaska with her husband David. She enjoyed spending her summers on their boat in Prince William Sound and worked hard year-round at Nails Couture, her family owned nail salon. Vone loved to entertain and cook for her friends and family, and she brought a smile to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. She had a quick wit with a sense of humor that could take you by surprise. All who knew Vone adored her. Everyone who has tasted her food agrees she was one of the best cooks in the world. She was a truly extraordinary person.She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She is survived by her adoring husband, David Lofland; her mother, who was able to travel from Laos to spend her last days with her, Manichanh Phameuang; daughter, Anousone "Tina" Phameuang; son, Vilakhone "Top" Phameuang; sisters, Good Jones and Khamphouvanh Vannachack; brother-in-law, Rick Jones; stepdaughter, Keely (Lofland) Haller; and son-in-law, Loren Haller. Many other family members in both America and Laos will also mourn Vone's loss. Vone's light and the happiness she joyfully shared will continue to light her memory in our hearts and minds.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska, by the cemetery.Her Celebration of Life will begin at 6 p.m. the same day. It will be held at the American Legion Post 28, 7001 Brayton Drive in Anchorage. All who knew her or knew her family are invited to come.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to "Vone's Memorial Fund," Wells Fargo Account 3061608976. Proceeds will assist Vone's mom as she travels back to Laos."Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared." - Buddha Funeral Home Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home

11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

(907) 344-1497 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close