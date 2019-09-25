Anthropologist, professor, artist and author Dr. Phyllis Ann Fast died of heart failure in Bellingham, Wash. She was of Koyukon Athabascan and English descent and was raised with her brother, Richard, and sister, Esther ,on a homestead that ran between Tudor Road and the Peanut Farm on the old Seward Highway in Anchorage, Alaska.
Phyllis graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and earned a master's degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She later earned a Ph.D. in anthropology from Harvard University and taught at the University of Alaska in both Fairbanks and Anchorage. A gifted author and artist, her paintings have hung in several museums in the United States and corporate centers in Anchorage and Fairbanks. Of her art, she wrote on her website: "At first I just tried to bring my Koyukon heritage into my thoughts, work and art ... I find happiness when something comes through my art that doesn't seem familiar and maybe it's somebody or something else that wants to see what it can do with my hand or world." Her art may also be seen on the covers of her books. These include "Northern Athabascan Survival," a valuable research source for academics and writers. She retired Professor Emerita in 2014, and completed two children's books and four Native American novels, including one not yet released, "Red Paint Woman."
The wisdom and playful sense of humor of Phyllis will be greatly missed by her many friends and relatives. She is survived by her aunt, Mary Harper Denton; brother, Richard Fast; sister, Esther Fast; nieces, Lisa Meyers and Ariel Myers; and more than three dozen first cousins.
Phyllis was the matriarch of her family. In her role of professor or aunt she was always nurturing and encouraging those young people around her to develop their minds through higher education. Her life was lived with purpose and principle; she did not work for money or fame alone, although she would have liked to have had more of both, but out of sense of accomplishment and the love of what she did.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., on Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2222 East Tudor Road in Anchorage. There will be a potlatch directly after, bring a dish or story to share. Contact Ariel Myers at [email protected], or Lisa Meyers at [email protected], with any questions.
Published in Anchorage Daily News from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, 2019