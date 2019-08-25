Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM St. Benedict Church 1001 North 2nd Street Atchison , KS View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Ann Lieb, 78, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at a local hospital. Phyllis was born on Oct. 16, 1940, in Exeter, Calif., to J. B. Coffelt and Frances Mary (Bellefeuille) Coffelt, both deceased.

Services and mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m., at St. Benedict Church, 1001 North Second Street in Atchison, Kansas.

Phyllis was an Oblate at St. Benedict's Abbey, past parishioner at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Atchison, and a professor of nursing at Benedictine College in Atchison. Her calling was in medicine, where she began her career more than 50 years ago while in the

Phyllis brought four more children into the world, her sons who survive her: Michael (Joni) of Littleton, Colo., Mark (Julie) of Westwood Hills, Kansas, Kevin (Sally) of Denver, Colo., and Jared (Aida) of Highlands Ranch, Colo. She had 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Phyllis grew up playing in and exploring the mountains of the Sequoia National Park, where her father worked. She was the second oldest child, and the oldest daughter. Phyllis attended St. Joseph's College of Nursing in San Francisco, Calif. After receiving her diploma, she enlisted in the United States Army in 1962 at Fort Carson, Colo., receiving an Honorable Discharge as 2nd Lieutenant in 1965. She received a master's degree in nursing in 1981 from the University of Colorado, and a master's degree in hospital administration.

Phyllis was one of eight children: Gerald and Johnny are deceased, and she is survived by Kenneth (Bernadine) of Salem, Ore., Janet (Garry) of Portland, Ore., Roberta of Tulare, Calif., Stanley of Livingston, Texas, and Mary Ellen of Visalia, Calif.

