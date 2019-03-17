Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Wasilla, Alaska, resident Phyllis Marion Schreiber, 55, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at home after a long fight with lung cancer. She was lovingly surrounded by family.

Phyllis was born on Nov. 30, 1963, in San Antonio, Texas, to Ralph and Gloria Schreiber. She graduated from Forest Hill High School in Jackson, Miss., in 1982. During 2004, she packed up and moved from Star, Miss., to Palmer, Alaska, with her daughter Ashley Gregory. She worked as a pharmacy technician for Walgreens in Wasilla from 2009 to 2018. In December 2017, she married her long-time companion Robert Kemper in Wasilla.

Phyllis gained a very in-depth knowledge of animals from her zookeeping experience while living in Mississippi. Photography was her favorite hobby, and she thoroughly enjoyed outdoor activities: camping, four-wheeling and fishing. She was an inspiring and integral member of the Valley Bunco Ladies and will always have a place at the head table, where she will be remembered "ringing the bell" and "rolling the dice." Phyllis's wonderful sense of humor endeared her to everyone she came in contact with, and it is a great testament to her nature that so many long lasting friendships were formed over the years.

Phyllis is survived by her two daughters, Alisa Worley of Pearl, Miss., and Ashley Gregory of Wasilla; brothers, Allen Schreiber of Houston, Texas, and Carey Schreiber of Palmer; and sisters, Cathy Schreiber Vogel of Houston and Wendy Schreiber Sherrill of Millington, Tenn. She will forever be in the hearts of her family, friends, acquaintances and co-workers.

An informal memorial will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Wasilla Heritage Chapel, 1015 South Check Street in Wasilla, beginning at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 E 155th St. Ste 6H, New York, NY 10022;

