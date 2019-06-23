Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Norton. View Sign Service Information North Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson Street North Bend , OR 97459 (541)-756-0440 Funeral service 2:30 PM First Presbyterian Church 2238 Pony Creek Road North Bend , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service will be held for Phyllis Norton, 106, of Anchorage, Alaska, at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in North Bend, Ore. Entombment will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Coos Bay, Ore.

Phyllis passed away peacefully at Hospice operated Tokarski Home in Salem, Ore., seven weeks after her 106th birthday. She was in the presence of her loving daughter Patty and her husband Les, as they sang the hymn "In the Garden." Mrs. Norton loved Jesus and dedicated her life to serving her Lord and Savior. Through her faith she enjoyed peace, love and hope which was passed along to those around her.

After graduating from Oregon State University, she began her teaching career, during which time she met her husband Glenn. With a young family, she and Glenn started a new adventure in Alaska, after traveling up the newly-constructed Alcan Highway. Mrs. Norton played the organ at what is now Trinity Presbyterian Church and taught in various schools in Anchorage. After they retired, she and Glenn returned to her old family home in North Bend. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the world until he passed away. She then moved back to Anchorage to be near children and grandchildren. She played piano and organ at Prince of Peace Mennonite Church for seven years, until she was 85.

Mrs. Norton is remembered for her love and compassion by her family, friends and former students. She leaves behind her children, Tom and his wife Mary, Patty and her husband Les, and Chuck; her grandchildren and their spouses, Eric and Jen, Julie and Steve, Scott and Carolyn, Bryan and Emily, Christina and Thomas, and Nick and Muriel; great-grandchildren, Lukas, Nick, Jilene, Geraldine, Parker, Ruby, Eric, Ransom, Moses, Cyrus, Colin, Trayton and Ainslie; six nieces and a nephew; and wonderful caregivers.

Mrs. Norton was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her first child, Richard; her parents, Peder and Ellen; and sisters, Eldrid and Priscilla.

Memorial gifts may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road, North Bend, OR 97459; Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd Street NW, Salem, OR 97304; or Tokarski Home, 1020 Elm Street NW, Salem, OR 97304.

