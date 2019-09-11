Longtime Alaska resident Ralph F. Smith passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, at Providence Hospital at the age of 95.
Ralph spent five years in the Merchant Marines, during which time he traveled the globe and had many adventures. He came to Alaska in 1954. In 1955, he returned to his birth place, New Westminister, British Colombia, Canada, to marry Kathleen Johnson. They settled in Anchorage, Alaska, to raise their family.
He worked in the retail paint business, with Fuller Paints, Curtis & Campbell and Allen & Petersen, for 35 1/2 years before retiring in March 1989.
He enjoyed gardening, traveling and photography. He and his wife took many trips to various parts of the world. He grew a large garden of vegetables and berries, as well as plenty of beautiful flowers, until the age of 92. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1534 for many years.
He is survived by one brother of Whiterock, British Colombia; and three children, all residing in Alaska.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019