Ralph V. Fondell died peacefully in the presence of his children at Legend Senior Living in Tulsa, Okla., on June 10, 2019, at the age of 95.
Ralph Vernon Fondell was born on Oct. 9, 1923, in Maxwell Township, rural Dawson, Minn. Ralph was baptized, confirmed and came to faith at Dawson Covenant Church. He graduated from Dawson High School in 1941, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Ralph attended North Park College in Chicago, Ill., graduating with an associate's degree in 1948. While at North Park College, Ralph began dating Gertrude Franklin. They were married on Sept. 3, 1948, at Dawson Covenant Church. Following North Park College, Ralph completed his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering at the University of Minnesota.
In 1958, Ralph and Gert were commissioned as missionaries by the Evangelical Covenant Church to Nome, Alaska. In the summer of 1959, shortly after Alaska's statehood, they arrived with their young family in Nome. Ralph served consecutively as Engineer, Program Manager and General Manager at KICY until 1984. Ralph loved Alaska, and he and Gert made their home in Nome and then Eagle River and Chugiak until 2018.
Ralph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Gertrude, on Valentine's Day 2019; his eldest, son Daniel (Luanne); and an infant son.
He is survived by daughters, Kathryn (James) Congdon of Manley, Alaska, and Rebecca (Wayne) Carlson of Algonquin, Ill.; sons, Stephen (Lynne) Fondell of Jenks, Okla., and John (TrucLien) Fondell of Eagle River, Alaska; and daughter-in-law, Luanne Fondell of Dawson, Minn. He was a loving grandfather to 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Ralph and Gertrude will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2019, at Dawson Covenant Church, rural Dawson, Minn. The family requests that memorials be directed to KICY Radio, P.O. Box 820, Nome, AK 99762.
Peace to his memory.
