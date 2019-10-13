Ramona Padilla Jaime was born on April 5, 1936 in LeDoux, NM, to Alfredo
Senior and Ida Padilla. She was called home on Oct. 6, 2019, at the age of 83 after a long and fulfilling life. She had most recently been under the loving care of Thrive Assisted Living who had become her extended family.
Ramona was the oldest of six children. Although not a true native of Alaska, we all knew she loved Alaska and would never leave.
Ramona worked most of her life beginning with some hard scrabble farming at a young age in New Mexico. She later got into housekeeping and then eventually retail clothing sales. She eventually fulfilled her dream of owning her own clothing boutique with her beloved son, Santino Jesus, in downtown Anchorage. Ramona loved all aspects of the fashion industry. A highly skilled clothier she really enjoyed dressing and advising her many loyal customers. She later retired and turned her energy and love towards her family and friends.
Ramona was always the epitome of grace, kindness, and love. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a wonderful friend to many. She is survived by her former husband, Eufracio Jaime Jr; son, Santino Jesus Jaime; daughter, Irene Blancarte; son, Adrian Jaime; son, Mark Jaime; foster son, Mark Barbee; and seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo Sr. and Ida Padilla; brothers, Alfredo Jr., Johnny, Leo, Floyd and Anthony Padilla; daughter, Cynthia Denman; and son Steve L. Jaime.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Chapel on Saturday October 19th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019