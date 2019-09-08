Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Allen Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Randy went home to his Lord on July 14, 2019, after a four-year battle with cancer. He passed at home with his loving wife Karen and his beloved cat Midnite by his side. A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held at 1 p.m., at American Legion-Post 1, 840 West Fireweed Lane in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Randy was born on Oct. 31, 1955, in Portland, Ore., to Margie and Allen Parker. He came to Alaska in 1960, where he lived for most of his life. Growing up in Turnagain, he was active in motocross, baseball and downhill skiing, and loved golfing, fishing, gardening and riding his motorcycle as an adult. He graduated from West High School in 1974, and was described as "the best-looking guy at West High" by a former classmate. In 1975, he earned a degree from Denver Auto Body College and became a lifelong Broncos fan. In Ohio, he worked credit collections and traveled the U.S. conducting seminars. He grew exotic flowers in Hawaii, with his mother and brother Trevor (Rhoda), then moved back to Anchorage, "where his heart was," working in car sales and making many lifelong friends.

Randy was a member of the Sons of American Legion; American Legion Riders;

He is survived by his wife, Karen Bridendolph; and her son, Justin; brother, Nick (Margaret); and nieces, Aleta, Tonya and Tara; sons, Ian and Nicholas; and precious granddaughter, Genevieve (Ian); best friends, Joe Schmidt (Peggi) and son Jared, and Chris Goldman (Carli) and kids. He is predeceased by both parents; sister, Susan; and brother, Trevor.

He will be remembered for his love of riding and his love of the Lord.

