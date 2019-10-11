Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Friday evening, Oct. 4, 2019, Ray E. Marley, 87, of Flora Vista, N.M., died in his home surrounded by his wife Mary and his three children. His memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Farmington New Mexico First Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Marley was born in Stringtown, Okla., into a farming family. Graduating from Nashoba Oklahoma High School in 1949, he attended college for two years until enlisting in the Air Force in 1951, where he served stateside as well as overseas for the next four years until moving to Wyoming and enrolling at Casper College in 1955.

While going to college and working as an ambulance driver, he met his future wife, Mary, in 1956 and they wed in June 1957, moving to Laramie, Wyo., to continue their studies at the University of Wyoming, where Mr. Marley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering in 1959.

After graduation he moved the family to Los Angeles, Calif., where he was employed by Hughes Aircraft until the lure of the Far North beckoned and, in the summer of 1960, moved the family to Anchorage, Alaska, where he worked for the Federal Aviation Agency. Over the next nearly 30 years there were few parts of the state that Mr. Marley did not travel to.

Ray retired from government service in June 1990, though he continued his aviation career in Alaska and the Southwest for the next 27 years, until he decided that 71 years in the work force was quite enough.

In 1966, Mr. Marley joined the Mt. View Alaska Lion's Club, and for more than the next half century he was active on a local, state and international level, culminating in his serving for two years as International Director beginning in 1977.

In spite of their busy lives, Ray and Mary were active with the Presbyterian Church in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, and Farmington, N.M., where Ray served as an elder and also on the building maintenance committee.

Mr. Marley will be fondly remembered by family, friends and acquaintances as an avid and entertaining story teller whose range of interests seemed to know no boundaries.

Mr. Marley is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary of Flora Vista; two daughters, Marcella of Anchorage, and Karla (Jim) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and one son, Martin (Kelly) of Snoqualmie, Wash. He also leaves five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother; and many nieces and nephews.

