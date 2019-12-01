Raymond Edward Achayok, 61, passed away Nov. 19, 2019 at home in Anchorage. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home, 1707 S. Bragaw St, in Anchorage. A potluck reception will follow at the home of Donna Hill. He will be buried in Pilot Point.
Raymond was born Dec. 2, 1961, in Pilot Point, Alaska. He earned his high school diploma and lived most of his life in Pilot Point. He worked as a truck driver and school bus driver for the village.
He loved to go bowling in his younger years. He also loved spending time with his family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Beth at Providence Hospice.
Raymond is survived by his sister, Jeanie Grass; brothers, Lawrence and Michael Achayok; sister, Flora Strouts; nieces, Donna Hill, Vicky Muncy, Anne Nichols, Tink Zirkle, Sandy Strouts, and Charlene Jones; nephews, Eddie Grass, Ernest Grass, Henry Strouts, Erving Grass and many more great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his wife, Kathy; parents, Pauline and Charles and his siblings, James, Wally, Charles, Evelyn, Nellie and Dick.
Memorial donations can be made to Providence Hospice, 4001 Dale St #101, Anchorage, AK 99508.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019