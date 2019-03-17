Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond E. Plummer Jr. died at home in Anchorage, Alaska, at age 75, on Nov. 28, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born in Lincoln, Neb., and moved to Alaska as an infant in 1944 with his parents Mary M. Plummer and Raymond E. Plummer Sr., a former U.S. Attorney and federal judge. Ray graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1965, and a J.D. in 1969. He was admitted to the Bar in Alaska and California that same year.

His career as an attorney spanned more than two decades at the firm now known as Delaney Wiles and many years running his own private practice before he retired. He was among the first attorneys to open law offices in the Aleutian Islands, and he worked for a time representing Chevron and as a CPA.

Ray loved Alaska. He was an adventurer at heart. Whether it was crossing the Gulf of Alaska or running a sports car in the midnight sun to Fairbanks, he was an explorer with a deep appreciation for the outdoors. Ray frequently took off on road trips with a smile and no hotel plans. Never one to blink at departing after dark, he often ran late and had a knack for negotiating life's obstacles that few could match.

He owned several ocean-going boats throughout his life, including the MaryMar, named in honor of his mother. In addition to many sea ventures for pleasure, he helped clean up the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill.

He was also a dog musher and raised sled dogs for many years at his home in South Anchorage, where the family also kept horses and even one year, a turkey.

Ray loved spending time at his family cabin in Big Lake and traveling. Trips to New York, Florida, and Japan are among the highlights remembered fondly by the family. Plus, many hair-raising excursions all across Alaska: hikes on the Resurrection Pass Trail, competing in the Iron Dog snowmachine race, floating the Yukon River, driving the Haul Road to the North Slope, making it to Manley Hot Springs to soak in the baths, fishing in coves near Juneau, visiting the sea lions in St. Paul and winter camping in Glen Alps. Ray did it all and then some.

Ray was a deeply loyal friend, and a proud and dedicated father, husband, grandfather and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Sabrina Peterson - or in his words, "Sweet sweet Sabrina"; his five children, Valarie Church of Wasilla, Alaska, Raymond Plummer III of Hayden, Idaho, Lisa Plummer

And Kobuk, a much-loved Malamute who rested his head on the bed during Ray's final days.

Ray's time was cut short by Alzheimer's disease. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska or to one of his favorite organizations, the Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association. Donations can be made online or checks can be sent to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska, 1750 Abbott Road, Anchorage, AK 99507; or Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association, P.O. Box 110569, Anchorage, AK 99511. Please note "In memory of Ray Plummer Jr." in the memo line.

A celebration of his life will take place on June 22, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Admiral's Place Event Hall, 9350 Independence Drive, Anchorage, AK 99507. For more details or to share memories of Ray with the family please email:



