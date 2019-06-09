Raymond E. Plummer Jr. died at home in Anchorage, Alaska, at age 75, on Nov. 28, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Ray was born in Lincoln, Neb., and moved to Alaska as an infant in 1944, with his parents Mary M. Plummer and Raymond E. Plummer Sr., a former U.S. Attorney and federal judge. Ray graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1965, and a J.D. in 1969.
His career as an attorney spanned more than two decades at the firm now known as Delaney Wiles, and many years running his own private practice before he retired. He was among the first attorneys to open law offices in the Aleutian Islands.
Ray loved Alaska and had a heart for adventure. Whether it was crossing the Gulf of Alaska by boat or running a sports car in the midnight sun to Fairbanks, he was an explorer with a deep appreciation for the outdoors.
He was also a dog musher and raised sled dogs for many years at his home in South Anchorage, where the family also kept horses.
Ray was a deeply loyal friend, and a proud and dedicated father, husband, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Sabrina Peterson; his five children, Valarie Church, Raymond Plummer III, Lisa Plummer Smith, Mary Plummer and Levi Plummer; and his sister, Janie Polley. In addition, he leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren and many extended family members and dear friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on June 22, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Admiral's Place Event Hall, 9350 Independence Drive, Anchorage, AK 99507. For more details or to share memories of Ray please email: [email protected].
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska or to the Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association. Donations can be made online or checks can be sent to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska, 1750 Abbott Road, Anchorage, AK 99507; or Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association, P.O. Box 110569, Anchorage, AK 99511. Please note ""In memory of Ray Plummer Jr."" in the memo line.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 9, 2019