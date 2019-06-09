Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Admiral's Place Event Hall 9350 Independence Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond E. Plummer Jr. died at home in Anchorage, Alaska, at age 75, on Nov. 28, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born in Lincoln, Neb., and moved to Alaska as an infant in 1944, with his parents Mary M. Plummer and Raymond E. Plummer Sr., a former U.S. Attorney and federal judge. Ray graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1965, and a J.D. in 1969.

His career as an attorney spanned more than two decades at the firm now known as Delaney Wiles, and many years running his own private practice before he retired. He was among the first attorneys to open law offices in the Aleutian Islands.

Ray loved Alaska and had a heart for adventure. Whether it was crossing the Gulf of Alaska by boat or running a sports car in the midnight sun to Fairbanks, he was an explorer with a deep appreciation for the outdoors.

He was also a dog musher and raised sled dogs for many years at his home in South Anchorage, where the family also kept horses.

Ray was a deeply loyal friend, and a proud and dedicated father, husband, grandfather and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Sabrina Peterson; his five children, Valarie Church, Raymond Plummer III, Lisa Plummer

A celebration of his life will be held on June 22, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Admiral's Place Event Hall, 9350 Independence Drive, Anchorage, AK 99507. For more details or to share memories of Ray please email:

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska or to the Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association. Donations can be made online or checks can be sent to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska, 1750 Abbott Road, Anchorage, AK 99507; or Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association, P.O. Box 110569, Anchorage, AK 99511. Please note ""In memory of Ray Plummer Jr."" in the memo line.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.

To read the full obituary, please visit



Raymond E. Plummer Jr. died at home in Anchorage, Alaska, at age 75, on Nov. 28, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.Ray was born in Lincoln, Neb., and moved to Alaska as an infant in 1944, with his parents Mary M. Plummer and Raymond E. Plummer Sr., a former U.S. Attorney and federal judge. Ray graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1965, and a J.D. in 1969.His career as an attorney spanned more than two decades at the firm now known as Delaney Wiles, and many years running his own private practice before he retired. He was among the first attorneys to open law offices in the Aleutian Islands.Ray loved Alaska and had a heart for adventure. Whether it was crossing the Gulf of Alaska by boat or running a sports car in the midnight sun to Fairbanks, he was an explorer with a deep appreciation for the outdoors.He was also a dog musher and raised sled dogs for many years at his home in South Anchorage, where the family also kept horses.Ray was a deeply loyal friend, and a proud and dedicated father, husband, grandfather and brother.He is survived by his wife, Sabrina Peterson; his five children, Valarie Church, Raymond Plummer III, Lisa Plummer Smith , Mary Plummer and Levi Plummer; and his sister, Janie Polley. In addition, he leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren and many extended family members and dear friends.A celebration of his life will be held on June 22, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Admiral's Place Event Hall, 9350 Independence Drive, Anchorage, AK 99507. For more details or to share memories of Ray please email: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska or to the Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association. Donations can be made online or checks can be sent to Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska, 1750 Abbott Road, Anchorage, AK 99507; or Alaskan Sled Dog & Racing Association, P.O. Box 110569, Anchorage, AK 99511. Please note ""In memory of Ray Plummer Jr."" in the memo line.A private graveside service for the family will be held at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.To read the full obituary, please visit www.janssenfuneralhomes.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close