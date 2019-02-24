Obituary

Raymond Edward Cunningham, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Jan., 26, 2019, with his wife of 46 years, Dianne, at his side. Ray was born to Hazel Wanita Koch and George Clarence Cunningham Sr. in Seattle, Wash. After graduating from Mt. Rainier High School in 1960, Ray served in the

Ray had three children with his first wife; Bruce, Michael and Barbara. Ray married Dianne Marie Topf in 1972. Ray and Dianne were a true partnership and worked together on many projects and endeavors. They enjoyed traveling and engaging in volunteer work together.

During the 1970s pipeline boom in Alaska, Ray owned and operated Alaska Mobile Home Service. He and Dianne were both school bus drivers for the Anchorage School District for 22 years. They also operated A-Craft Snow Removal for many years.

Ray loved flying his Cessna 180, fishing, boating, hunting, riding his Honda motorcycle, traveling, and helping people. He volunteered as a trail guard at the Tozier Track for the Junior Dog Mushers races and for the annual Fur Rondy races. He liked riding his snowmobile through downtown after the race with his banner saying "Race is Over". He was featured in a lot of people's photos of the race. The race is over for Ray, but memories of his kindness and generous nature live on.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George Clarence Cunningham, Jr.; and his sister, Betty Jean Hoel.

Sincere thank you to Frontier Hospice and Homewell Senior Care who provided loving care to Ray during his final days. A memorial celebration will be held in the summer. Condolences may be mailed to Dianne Cunningham at 4401 Leyden Road, Anchorage, AK 99516.

