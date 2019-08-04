Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Angelus Memorial Park 440 E. Klatt Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Iven Graham, 67, was born to Marvin and Ann Graham in Wallace, Idaho. He grew up and attended school in Mullan, Idaho. In high school he played basketball and football, where he got the nickname "Bubba" that stuck with him the rest of his life. He graduated in 1970, and was voted class favorite, best sense of humor and most popular.

Shortly after high school he moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1972, where he would reside the rest of his life. After arriving in Alaska he worked for the Knot company, a supplier of food to pipeline camps, then worked for Air Freight Forwarders, Airport Drayage, Wits Air Freight, and was owner/operator of his own truck. Bubba's longest career as truck driver was with Airland Transport; it brought him great pleasure interacting with his customers and coworkers.

In Anchorage he enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, boating, bowling, basketball and men's softball. He had a passion for co-ed softball and formed the Armchair Athletes. He was a huge Seahawks fan from their inception in 1976.

In 1982, he married Nancy Teich and they had two children: Jeffrey Ray and Janell Elaine. He enjoyed watching his children grow up playing T-ball, soccer, baseball and football. He was an incredible father nurturing his kids into successful adults and very proud of them.

Bubba's greatest gift was the connection he made to everyone he met with his sense of humor and his interest in their lives. He was a big and tall man at 6' 4" with the kindest soul. He will be missed deeply as an incredible husband, father and friend. He will be remembered as caring, funny, and someone you could rely on.

A celebration of life will be held at Angelus Memorial Park, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please come with a memory to share with his family.

Raymond is survived by spouse, Nancy of Anchorage; children, Jeffrey Graham of New York City and Janell Graham of Anchorage; sister, Ann Payton of Yuma; brother, Lanny (Bonnie) Bettine of Kemmerer; sister, Debbie (Denny) Yockey of Moses Lake; and mother-in-law, Janice Teich of Anchorage.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and brother, Gary Bettine.

