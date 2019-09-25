Raymond H. Preston Sr., age 84, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1935, in Detroit, Mich., to John and Minnie Preston. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954, and was stationed at Palermo Air Force Station, N.J., where he met the love of his life, Blanche. They were wed in 1956. Of this union, they have three children: Raymond Jr., Ronald and Dena. He accepted Christ and was baptized in 1965 prior to his service in Vietnam, where he was assigned to the 21st Civil Engineering Squadron, however his primary assignment was in drug enforcement. His last assignment was in Anchorage, Alaska, where he was stationed at Elmendorf AFB. In total he honorably served 20 years in the Armed Services and upon retirement in 1974, he realized his lifelong dream to own his own business doing what he loved best - plumbing.
He was a member of the Air Force Sergeant's Association, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials. He was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church for more than 50 years, serving in many capacities including the maintenance and upkeep of the church building. He thrived on being a husband, a man dedicated to his family and the best "Dad and Grandpappy" ever to all the youngsters he came in contact with.
He leaves to cherish his legacy, his wife of 63 years, Blanche; his beloved sister, Saundra; his children, Raymond Jr. (Beatrice), Ronald and Dena (Antonio); five grandchildren, Demietrius, Tyler (Esther), Marcellis (Mauj), Isaiah and Machaela; and four great-grandchildren, Xyla Grace, Eliana Madison, Elliot Daniel and My'lii Ray'von; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and associates.
A memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 333 Price Street in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019