Raymond Robert Mocan, 67, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Settlers Bay Lodge, 5801 South Knik Goose Bay Road in Wasilla, Alaska from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Ray was born on Dec. 5, 1951, in Seattle, Wash. He graduated from East Anchorage High School in Anchorage, Alaska. Ray's greatest life joy was spending time with his children, family and friends. He loved cooking, camping, fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles and snowmachines and watching NFL football and NASCAR. Ray worked many jobs throughout his life: taxi driver for Yellow Cab in Nome, Alaska; truck driver for Q Trucking, Cargo Handler at Wein Air Alaska and Alaska Airlines in Nome; heavy duty mechanic at NC Machinery; then as the generator operator/mechanic/foreman with Nome Joint Utilities, retiring from there. In retirement, he took loving care of his three youngest children, cooking and taking them to school or sporting activities. A day never passed without him telling them "I love you." Ray was a humble, humorous, caring, loving, devoted friend, father and husband. Ray will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ray is survived by his wife, Dawn Mocan; children, Tucker, Brody, Brooklyn, Robert, Kristy, Deanna, Iris and Tyler Mocan; Jake and Kyle Swann; Daniel Kane; his mother, Marie Reader; siblings, Robert and Paul Mocan and Cherryl "Babe" Stavish; stepsiblings, Cussy Kauer, Ginny Emmons, Josie Reader, Mary Reader-Green, Julia Reader-Jones and Charles J. Reader; four grandchildren, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ray was preceded in death by his adoptive father and mother, Marvin and Frances Mocan; and stepfather, "Pops" Charles "Chuck" Reader.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019