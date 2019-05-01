Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Samuel Vroble, 85, passed away on April 22, 2019, at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Silver Lake on McCarthy Road.

Ray was born on May 2, 1933, in Lilly, Pa., to Michael and Mary (Shutak) Vroble. He served in the United States Army in Germany and Korea. After serving in the military, in 1958, he rode his Harley up the Alcan Highway. He lived in Strelna, Alaska, from 1963 to 1983; working for Alaska Fish and Game and as a land surveyor for the Department of Transportation until he retired in 1982. Raymond had been a bachelor all his life until he met Jean at Silver Lake Lodge in 1982. On Sept. 1, 1984, Ray married Myra Jean Bates. The couple moved to Copper Center, Alaska, in 1983, and lived there until moving to Anchorage, Alaska, in 2008, and have ended up in Palmer since 2015.

Ray spent as much time as possible fishing and camping at his favorite lakes across Alaska. While talking about all the good times Ray spent with friends and fishing, Jean reflects, "He was love of my life and will be terribly missed."

Ray is survived by his wife, Jean of Palmer; sister, Veronica Grove of Indiana, Pa.; and brother, Michael Vroble of Radcliff, Ky.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Vroble.

