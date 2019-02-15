Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rebecca "Becky" Ann Freese, age 70, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2019, of bladder cancer. Becky was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Dec. 12, 1948, to Galedene and Charlotte Mulles. Becky moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1972, where she worked for Cal Worthington Ford, the Alaska Railroad and her most beloved job as a church secretary, where she was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. Becky met the love of her life, Howard, at the Alaska Railroad and they married in 1977. Becky enjoyed singing in the church choir, gardening, cooking, taking trips in their motorhome around Alaska and her morning walks. Becky's favorite town was Seward, Alaska, where she enjoyed watching the seals, puffins and Howard fishing off the banks. When Becky and Howard retired in 2000, they became snow birds and traveled the United States, meeting many new friends along the way. They eventually settled in Yuma, Ariz., where Becky liked to volunteer at the Moose Lodge serving meals. After Howard passed in 2009, she retired the motorhome and moved to El Cajon, Calif., in June 2013, where her final years were spent. After time had passed, Carl Peterson came into her life and they enjoyed spending time together, going to ball games, the zoo and tours around California. Becky attended St. John's Lutheran Church in El Cajon. Carl was with Becky for eight years and took care of her on her final days. We thank Carl for being there for her. Becky was a member of the Women of the Moose for 31 years, and a member of the Elks Lodge . She is survived by her spouse, John "Carl" Peterson; her son, David Freese and wife Elizabeth Ingram; her daughter, Heather McIntosh and son-in-law Terry McIntosh; grandchildren, Berkley, Bentley Freese and Valarie McIntosh; and her brother, Richard Mulles and sister-in-law Valerie Mulles. Becky's wishes were to have her ashes scattered with Howard's in Resurrection Bay, which will take place this summer. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at the Anchorage Moose Lodge, at a date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be sent to Moose Charities, 155 S N International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019

