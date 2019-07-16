Rebecca "Becky" Mary Mendoza, 37, passed away on July 11, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Becky was born on Oct. 27, 1981, to Jimmy Smith and Chrystal Ketchum in Bethel, Alaska.
Becky grew up in Mekoryuk, Bethel and Anchorage, Alaska.
She attended preschool, elementary and junior high schools in Mekoryuk and Bethel. She graduated with her high school diploma in Anchorage. After obtaining her high school diploma, she worked at various locations as a customer service representative.
She is the eldest of five children. She received numerous awards and played basketball. The most she talked about was spending time with her children and husband.
She met her husband, Angel, in Anchorage and gave birth to three beautiful children: Koda, Dezlynn and Leonardo. When she met her husband she did not speak or understand the Spanish language. By the time her children grew older, she became very fluent in the Spanish language, including making the wonderful Spanish food for her children, family and friends. She followed the Spanish culture to raise her family.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at First Covenant Church, 1145 C Street, Anchorage, AK 99501. The graveside will be following the funeral service at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, then the family and friends will return to the church for the potlatch and reception.
Arrangements entrusted to Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 16, 2019