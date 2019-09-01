Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Josephine Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Known as "Mickey" since early childhood, she was the only child of Daniel B. and R. Josephine Murphy. Her parents both succumbed to pneumonia in February 1936, and she was raised by her mother's family on a farm outside Carthage, Miss. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general science from Mississippi State University, where she met her future husband on the first day of class. Mickey worked as a medical technologist (ASCP certified). She married John J. Smith, M.D., in May 1954, in New Orleans, La., and they were together for more than 65 years till her passing. They originally came to Alaska in 1961, when the U.S. Air Force stationed John at Elmendorf Air Force Base. They left Alaska in 1964, and after two more moves, returned to stay in 1971.

Mickey worked at Providence Hospital and then at the Indian Health Service Hospital in Anchorage until she retired, in 1995, as the lab supervisor and area consultant. She was an avid and talented knitter and seamstress, making everything from baby clothes to wedding dresses and wool sweaters.

Mickey and John had five children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mickey was predeceased by her parents and her extended family who raised her, and by a much-loved cat who was alone in this world till he found Mickey one very cold winter day many years ago.

Mickey was a lifelong Roman Catholic and, in Anchorage, was a member of St. Anthony's Parish and later a member of St. Patrick's Parish.

Deacon Felix Maguire officiated at a private funeral service on Aug. 17, 2019, with interment at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery. Regina Josephine Smith was born on Dec. 21, 1931, in Kosciusko, Miss., and passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

