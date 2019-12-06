Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident Rena Peterson, 83, died on Oct. 21, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital.
Rena was born on Jan. 12, 1936, in Hythe, Alberta, Canada, to Clarice and Hartley Cooper. After many years on a farm, Rena and most of her family moved to Olympia, Wash., in 1951. After attending Olympia High School, Rena moved to Anchorage in 1955. Later that year she married William Peterson, who was in the Army. After having two sons, Rena went to work at Carol's Dress Shop in 1959. She modeled clothes on TV during the Theada Comstock and Norma Goodman shows, respectively. In 1962, she went to work for Northern Commercial Company and was on duty during the 64 Earthquake. In 1966, she went to work for Nerland's Home Furnishings. In 1977, her husband Bill and her bought their first charter boat in Washington and ran it up to Sitka, Alaska. That began her career as a guide and fisherman, working around Sitka and Kenai. In her later years Rena and husband Bill won medals in the Tour of Anchorage Country Ski Race.
Her son wrote: "Rena was a good mother and a strong-willed woman. These qualities are thought to come from her meager beginnings in Canada, where she lived on a farm. She will be missed by her many friends and relatives."
Rena is survived by her son, Michael of Anchorage; and her brother and sister, Edna and Richard Cooper of Alberta, Canada and Olympia, Wash., respectively.
Rena was preceded in death by her brother, Deal Cooper; her brother and adventurer, Bill Cooper; her son, Mark Allen Peterson; her brother, Bud Cooper of Lewiston, Idaho; and her brother and Calgary Stampede participant, Mervin Cooper of Alberta, Canada.
No service or memorial is scheduled. Family contact 907-227-5792.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019