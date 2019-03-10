Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Gordon Smyth. View Sign

Rex Gordon Smyth, a Wasilla, Alaska, resident, died at his home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was 69.

Rex was born on Nov. 22, 1949, in Tacoma, Wash., to Donna Marie Magill and Stanley Gordon Smyth Jr. He graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1968 and served in the United States Air Force from 1971-1982. Rex worked for McDonald Douglas in Missouri, and Continental Airlines in Houston, Texas, before he retired.

Rex met and married the love of his life, Becky, on July 22, 1994. He relocated back to Alaska in April 2005, and eventually where he became a civilian contractor on the Air Force Base he retired from.

His main interests were his family, fishing, hunting and camping.

Rex is survived by his wife, Becky, at home in Wasilla; stepfather, Clifford Brecht of Camas, Wash.; sisters, Kim Curtis of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Lisa Thompson of Shady Cove, Ore.; brother, Robert Winner of Santa Barbara, Calif.; stepbrother, Dan Brecht of Ariel, Wash.; stepsister, Dianna Hicks of Keiser, Ore.; daughters, Lori Smyth of Willis, Texas, Dawn Smyth of Lakehead, Calif., and Cara Starnes of Seabrook, Texas; stepdaughter, Collete Ewing of Baytown, Texas; stepson, Thomas Mishler of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Robert, Aurora, Rain, Cliff, Anna, Kaleb, Rex, Brayden and Faith.

Rex had requested that there be no formal funeral services. His wish is to have his ashes spread in the Pacific Ocean with his dog Jay's ashes.

Funeral Home Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home

