Rex was born on Oct. 21, 1948, in Atascadero, Calif., to Olan and Mildred (South) Rambo. He moved to Arkansas in 1965, graduated from Russellville High School in 1966, attended Arkansas Tech and was known throughout Arkansas as a talented baseball player.

Rex and his wife, Beverly, moved to Louisiana in the 1970s. In the 1980s, he began working in Alaska and continued to do so for many years. Rex spent much of his adult life traveling the world as a construction and quality control supervisor in the oil and gas industry. Prior to moving to the Republic of Panama, Rex lived in Colorado.

Rex was preceded in death by his son, Rex Clay Rambo; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Balloun) Rambo; his son, Justin Rambo and wife Alyssa; grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan Lee and Rhett Clay Rambo; brother, Ron Rambo; sisters, Sharlet Lock and husband Jerry, and Patty Mason and husband Jim; mother-in-law, Virginia Balloun; brother-in-law, Alan Balloun; nieces and nephews, Dwayne, Christopher and Ryan Rambo, Adam Lock and Mikki Lock Bryson, Lauren Mason Thomas and Brittany Mason Ortega; a great-niece; five great-nephews; and many cousins and friends, including best friends Ron Rolan and Bobby Yeager.

Rex was a larger-than-life man who earned the respect of many of his supervisors and many of those who worked for him. He enjoyed a good laugh and had a story for every situation, even if the story proved to be less than politically correct or somewhat inappropriate.

Lastly, Rex would want all to know he was extremely proud of his handsome sons and his beautiful grandchildren.

