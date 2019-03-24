Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rex Lee Rambo, 70, died on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, after a sudden brain aneurysm.

He leaves the mother of his children and life-long friend, Beverly Rambo; his son, Justin Rambo; three grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan and Rhett Rambo; three, siblings Ronnie Rambo, Patty Mason and Sharlet Lock; and cousin, Morris Rambo. He also leaves the best friend a man could ever have in Ron Rolan, along with countless other friends and family.

He was born in California, the son of Olan and Mildred Rambo. He moved around the United States as a child, being the son of an oil construction man. He attended high school in Russellville, Ark.

He was destined to travel as his father had in the oil patches of the world. After meeting the mother of his children in Arkansas, he and Beverly moved to Atlanta, Ga., for a short term before establishing roots in New Orleans, La., where he had two children: Justin and Rex Rambo.

Shortly afterwards, he traveled the globe participating in and running some of the worlds largest oilfield construction projects, that, inn fact, to this day, many others claim the fame of building. As he and his friend Ron Rolan would say, "The Real Men know the truth."

Rex Rambo gave hundreds of men their start and opportunities to provide for their families in the oilfield. He truly enjoyed teaching boys how to be men and give them the opportunity of success in the oilfield. His loss marks the continued loss of true "American Grit and Talent." Never was a job too big or small anywhere in the world.

He was the type of man that would tell you exactly what he thought of you, but not with the intent of tearing you down. In his own way, it was always in an attempt to make you better. He would always help a friend and never back down to a challenge.

His family, friends and the world will deeply miss another American Legend. "A mans man!" And a great example of taking care of your own! Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019

