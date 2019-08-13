Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM Unite Church 2626 Abbott Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Funeral 3:00 PM Unite Church 2626 Abbott Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dick Benjamin, 94, died peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, at Prestige Care in Anchorage, Alaska.

Richard Covington Benjamin was born on May 4, 1925, in Augusta, Mont. He was the sixth child of his mother Frances Bernier Benjamin. His father George Benjamin was killed in a train wreck before Dick was born. Later, his mother married Harvey Risley, and they had three more children. The large family lived through the Great Depression in a one-room house in Gilman, Mont. They were a poor but loving family.

Dick graduated from Helena High School in 1942, and moved to Seattle, Wash., seeking work. At Bethel Pentecostal Temple in Seattle, Dick first heard the gospel of Jesus Christ, leading to a powerful conversion experience on Jan. 28, 1945. He lived out that commitment for the next 74 years. He served in the U.S. Army for 13 months, and was honorably discharged in November 1946. He attended LIFE Bible College of the Foursquare Church in Los Angeles, Calif., from 1948 to 1950.

Dick Benjamin came to Alaska in 1950. He became associate pastor to Hugh Rounds at Mountain View Chapel, and served at the Anchorage Mission Home downtown. Dick worked for First National Bank of Anchorage from 1950 to 1962, ending his time there as Assistant Cashier.

On Nov. 2, 1952, Dick married Carol Lorraine Rounds. They were married almost 63 years. They had two children: Rick born in 1956, and Susan born in 1958. Together they founded Abbott Loop Community Chapel in 1959, in a Quonset hut at Abbott Road and Lake Otis Parkway. The church grew slowly at first. Pastor Benjamin had a big heart, and welcomed many people to the church during the Charismatic Movement of the 1960s and the Jesus People Movement of the 1970s. The church grew to about 1,800 members, continuously adding onto the church building to keep up with the growth. Pastor Benjamin founded Abbott Loop Christian School, a K-12 school of up to 300 students, and Abbott Loop Bible School, a two-year diploma program that taught more than 4,000 adults over 25 years.

Under Pastor Benjamin's leadership, Abbott Loop sent out more than 1,300 people in church planting teams, resulting in a network of over 100 churches in Alaska and more than 25 other states. The church also sent missionaries to Mexico, the Philippines, Indonesia, Swaziland, Peru and other countries. From 1975 to 1999, the Benjamins traveled around the U.S. and the world supporting the churches born from the Anchorage church. Pastor Benjamin was a member of the Anchorage Evangelical Pastors Fellowship since the early 1980s. He retired from full-time ministry in 1999.

Dick Benjamin was known for his integrity, his love for his wife and family, his knowledge of the Bible, his jokes, his laughter and his great singing voice. Because of his leadership, example and teaching, he became a mentor and spiritual father to hundreds of people around the world.

Dick Benjamin was predeceased by six of his siblings; and his wife, Carol, who died in 2015. He is survived by his sisters, Eileen McCready and Anne Saunders, both of Washington; son, Rick Benjamin (Deloris) of Anchorage; daughter, Susan May (Jesse) of Zurich, Switzerland; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Memorial Chapel. Public services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, with visitation at 2:30 p.m. and funeral at 3 p.m., at Unite Church, 2626 Abbott Road in Anchorage. Burial will be beside his wife at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.



