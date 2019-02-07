Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Dick met the love of his life, Lavelle, on Jan. 27, 1945, and they married on April 3, 1945. They traveled to Anchorage, Alaska, to pursue the dream of hunting, fishing and outdoors on June 19, 1946. In 1947, they started their family, raising three children: Judyth, Rebecca and Timothy. In 1946, Dick passed his Alaska Guides test and guided clients from all over the world. Lavelle was his assistant guide and always worked by his side.

Dick began flying in 1946. Dick was happiest when exploring Alaska's remote wilderness in his super cub, sharing the Alaska he loved. People often said "Dick wore his super cub" when he flew it. Dick was always available to help out anyone, anytime, flying out to remote locations or using his boom truck at Lake Hood. People often said he was like a real-life MacGyver. He could always figure out a way to fix almost anything and often did.

Dick was working at Pratt/Whitney in Hartford in December 1941 when they asked for volunteers to go overseas to get airplanes ready for the military when they arrived. He volunteered and spent time in Ireland, England, Morocco and South Africa. He was called back to Connecticut by his draft board in September 1944, and joined the United States Army Air Force, and was discharged in February 1946.

Memorial services will be held at the Lakefront Hotel in the Flying Machine from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The family welcomes any thoughts or experiences about Dick. All who knew him are invited to attend the memorial.

