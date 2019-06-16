Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Service 12:00 PM St. Mark Lutheran Church Anchorage , AK View Map Service 3:00 PM Angelus Memorial Park Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" Lincoln Brooks, 95, a 49-year Anchorage, Alaska, resident, died on Jan. 20, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center after a relapse of DLBC lymphoma having "fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith."

Dick is survived by Rick of Anchorage; Bob of Lakewood, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Mary Brooks; grandchildren, Kathleen (Zawistowski), Mark and Bethany; and great-grandson, Arlo, all of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Jean (Espeseth); son, Gordon; and daughter-in-law, Charisse.

Dick was born on Sept. 8, 1923, in Seattle, Wash., to Allison and Edith Moe (Jones) Brooks. Dick was the youngest of four siblings. Dick attended Franklin High School in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood. After high school Dick worked at the Seattle-Tacoma shipyards. In 1943, Dick enlisted in the Army. He served at Seattle's Port of Embarkation, where he met his future wife, Muriel. Dick was later stationed at Camp Plauche in New Orleans, La., and completed his service in Saipan. Dick and Muriel married in 1947, and lived on Mercer Island, Wash., while he studied at the

Dick was a kind and considerate gentleman. He enjoyed growing potatoes, picking mushrooms, making raspberry jam, baking bread and cooking. His interests ranged from geology to politics and investing. He enjoyed bird watching in his yard and at Potter Marsh and seeing Dall sheep and belugas along Turnagain Arm. He was physically active, making weekly visits to the gym, hiking at Kincaid and working around his home and garden. At St. Mark, he helped with the spring cleanup and with the team serving shut-ins. He enjoyed music, including his keyboard at home, and especially listening to the pipe organ performances in St. Mark's sanctuary. He was grateful to have gone with other veterans to Washington, D.C., on the 2018 Alaska Honor Flight.

A service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Anchorage on June 21, 2019, at 12 p.m., with a reception following service followed by Military Honors at Angelus Memorial Park in Anchorage at 3 p.m. Donations can be made to the music program at St. Mark.

Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Homes Kehl's Chapel.

Thank you to dad's congregation, neighbors, friends and medical professionals who helped dad live a contented, healthy and independent life.



